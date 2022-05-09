Advertisement

LIVE at 1PM CT: Nebraska nurses talk about their passion and purpose in health care

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - May 6-12 is recognized as Nurses Week and a time to appreciate and recognize the important contributions nurses make to our healthcare system. On Monday at 1 p.m., hear from nurses and nurse leaders across Nebraska as they share their experiences working in healthcare.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above at 1 p.m. CT.

Speakers include:

  • Ben Garcia, Staff Development/Wound Care Nurse, Heritage Estates | Scottsbluff
  • Lacie Ferguson, RN, ICU nurse/adjunct nursing faculty, Bryan Health | Lincoln
  • Jed Hansen, PhD, APRN, FNP-C, Advanced Practice Provider, CHI Health | Omaha
  • Windy Alonso, PhD, RN, Assistant Professor, UNMC College of Nursing | Omaha
  • Nia Bickert, BSN, RN, Ortho Trauma Charge Nurse, Bryan Health | Lincoln
  • Kari Wade, EdD, MSN, RN, CNE, President, Nebraska Nurses Association
  • Margaret Woeppel, MSN, RN, CPHQ, FACHE, Vice President, Quality and Data, Nebraska Hospital Association

