Meet the candidates for Nebraska Legislature District 42

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There are three Republican candidates for Nebraska State Senator. Two candidates will advance to the November General Election.

Voters will be able to cast their vote during the May Primary Election on Tuesday, May 10.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Burns noted there are three main pillars to his campaign, which include advocating for parental rights, fixing the property tax issues, and growing the local economy.

“I’ve had a major part in a lot of the major economic development projects that we’ve had from Sustainable Beef to the mall project to a project that I’m really working hard on with our industrial rail park and at the county level with the creation of an inland port authority here for Lincoln County,” Bruns said. “But we got to expand that the focus, it can’t just be in North Platte, we got to have a holistic approach to how we grow all of West Central Nebraska.”

Current State Senator Mike Jacobson was appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts in February after the sudden resignation of Senator Mike Groene. Jacobson said he will continue to push for lower property taxes, economic and workforce housing development.

“I went down there this session to focus on getting funding for Sustainable Beef, getting the rail park funded and getting the Perkins County Canal funded and being in a position where we can get set up in the future for more funding coming to our part of the state and that is my commitment to voters as we move forward,” Jacobson said. “I’m going to be in a position to where District 42 gets disproportionate share of the money on our end of the state and it doesn’t always get spent in Lincoln and Omaha.”

Brenda Fourtner is the third candidate running for District 42 and works with people with developmental disabilities. Fourtner has been vocal about vaccine mandates and the Nebraska State Board of Education’s Health Standards and wants to be the voice for the people.

”In the beginning for the run of legislature for District 42 pretty much every opponent was for epic consumption tax, we all supported that we didn’t want any more property tax, we didn’t want anymore income tax and we didn’t want inheritance taxed anymore for our people, for our future and all of a sudden we have flip-floppers,” said Fournter. “So people need to be mindful that stances have changed, mine has never changed.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.