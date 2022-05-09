Meet the candidates running for NP School Board Ward 1

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three candidates are registered to run for the North Platte Public Schools Board Ward 1.

The top two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Anna Junker is a nurse with Complete Family Medicine and has three children in the public school district. She is running because she believes there needs to be a change and wants to bridge the divide between the school board and parents that was created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel that the school board currently is very one-sided and we have one representative on the board that is fighting for what is truly wanted by the parents and is actually listening and making some waves, but nobody is backing her up, so I want to be there to help her make those changes.” Junker said. “You know, if you want to see a change, you have to be the change.”

Marcy Hunter is the human resources and marketing director at Western Nebraska Bank. She also serves as the Treasurer for the Lake Maloney School Parent Teacher Organization and has three children in the public school district. Hunter said she is satisfied with the school board and wants to help the board navigate through the pandemic.

“The board is going in the right direction and has kept the doors open,” Hunter said. “They also hired the new superintendent Todd Rhodes and he’s very student focused, so I think the challenge this next school year is going to be getting back to normal for our school, our staff, our students, and just keeping the focus on the kids and not everything else.”

Cynthia O’Connor has worked for the district’s business department for the past 17 years as a payroll and bookkeeper. She said she wants to help cut spending without taking away from students and their learning. She also wants to help with getting students’ grade averages up.

