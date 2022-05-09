Mild and mostly sunny conditions for our Monday into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a stormy Saturday evening and a partly cloudy Mother’s Day, conditions are improving for our Monday into our Tuesday with sunny conditions and mild temperatures.

During the morning Monday, temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies with winds relatively calm to around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph in some spots. This is due to the influence of an area of low pressure right on top of us and this area of low pressure with an area of high pressure to the north and west of us will continue to move to the north and east during the rest of the day Monday.

Cool to mild conditions start to the workweek (Andre Brooks)

With these systems moving to the north and east, our condtions will continue to improve with more sunny skies. However, for portions of the Panhandle, we will dealing with some high winds and as a result of that, a High Wind Warning is in effect for the northern half of the Panhandle from 9 a.m. MDT Monday until 7 p.m. MDT Monday. This means winds of 25 to 40 mph is likely with gusts upwards to around 50 to 60 mph. Highs for today will eventually get up into the 60s into the 70s. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s and 40s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures with breezy conditions exist here Monday (Andre Brooks)

With our systems to the north and east, our conditions for Tuesday will be on the warming trend with temperatures in the low to upper 70s with some low 80s possible as well. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will continue to prevail here across the region as well, so if anyone has any plans for Tuesday, go out and enjoy the sunshine. Warming continues Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms coming in due to another system moving through. Some storms could be on the intense side as well. This potential will be monitored over the next few days. Highs will approach the upper 80s to low 90s on Wendesday.

Warmth continues for our Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

