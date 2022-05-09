NWU softball team selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team was selected as an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The Prairie Wolves will play the College of Saint Benedict on Friday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the regional in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The 2022 softball team accomplished a historical feat as it became the program’s first-ever national tournament qualifier at any level. Additionally, the softball team’s selection to the NCAA postseason is the first NWU female athletic team to earn an NCAA tournament bid since the volleyball team’s at-large selection for the national tournament in 2014.

The Prairie Wolves finished tied for fifth in the American Rivers Conference regular-season standings but ended as runners-up in the conference tournament on Saturday, May 7. Nebraska Wesleyan narrowly lost, 5-4, to Wartburg in the title game. NWU entered the conference tournament as the sixth-seed and upset the No. 3 seed Coe College, 6-3, and No. 2 seed the University of Dubuque, 7-4.

Nebraska Wesleyan secured its 22nd win of the season (22-14) by beating UD in the A-R-C semifinals. It is the third time in the last five seasons the Prairie Wolves have reached 21 wins or more. Since taking over the program in 2016, head coach Mary Yori has steadily improved the program. Yori has won at least 20 games four times, qualified for the conference tournament four times, and made back-to-back appearances in the conference tournament title game in 2021 and 2022. Now, Yori and NWU add an NCAA tournament berth to the list of accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.