Advertisement

Pleasant Dale man arrested for drugs and evidence of drug distribution

Levi M. Fotopoulos, 31, of Pleasant Dale, NE was arrested for Possession of a Controlled...
Levi M. Fotopoulos, 31, of Pleasant Dale, NE was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with further charges pending.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pleasant Dale man for drugs and evidence of drug distribution on May 2.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home in rural Seward County at around 11a.m. During the search deputies located a wide assortment of controlled substances including methamphetamine, THC concentrates, fentanyl and others.

Deputies also located drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution.

Levi M. Fotopoulos, 31, of Pleasant Dale, NE was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with further charges pending.

Fotopoulos was booked into the Seward County Detention Center and is currently being held on bond. This is ongoing investigation with multiple agencies.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Voters are encouraged to check their polling sites and voting districts.
Casting your May primary ballot
Mild temperatures with breezy conditions exist here Monday
Mild and mostly sunny conditions for our Monday into Tuesday
KNOP 5/8 Wx. Header
Sunny, hot and windy weather week
The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an incident Sunday that...
NSP investigating Neligh PD officer-involved shooting