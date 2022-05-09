Three Bulldogs sign to play at the next level

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three North Platte student athletes signed at compete at respective sports at the collegiate level. Kade Mohr, Nic Davis and Julianna Ortiz all will be competing next year, but not in Bulldog uniforms.

Kade Mohr will be heading to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska where he will be apart of the football team. Mohr will be a tight end for the Prairie Wolves and he is hopeful that he’ll see lots of playing time in his Freshman Season and potentially even earn the starting spot.

“Yeah, they’ve talked to me they want me to play tight end at Wesleyan and they said the two tight ends that they have right now are like inverted tackles to tight ends. So they said I have a pretty good chance at playing right away if I work for it,” explains Mohr.

Mohr’s message to his underclassmen teammates is with hard work anything is possible.

“Just like working hard everyday. Because that showed us from when we were Freshman we were 1-8 all the way up to 7-4 and almost making it to the semi finals just shows how much hard work pays off in the weight room and at practice,” says Mohr.

Mohr was a three sport athlete during his time at North Platte. He competed on the football team, basketball team and track and field team for the Dawgs.

Nic Davis will compete on the track and field team at the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Davis says he will compete in various events for the falcons including; shot put, discus and hammer throw. Davis is excited to head to Colorado Springs and says this is a school that he’s always wanted to attend.

It’s just always a place that I wanted to go and what I wanted to do. Next year I get to be apart of the track team a team that’s bigger than anything else so that’s just what I wanted to do,” explains Davis.

Davis’s message to his underclassmen teammates is to just continue to work hard and that the hard work really well pay off.

During his time at North Platte Davis competed on the football team and track and field team for the Dawgs.

Julianna Ortiz will head right down the road to North Platte Community College to compete on the softball team. Ortiz says she had already planned on attending the college, but then was contacted by the coach about competing with the team and was excited for the opportunity.

“I picked this place because I liked the coaches and then I met the teammates a little bit and I’m really excited,” says Ortiz.

Ortiz says her role on the team will be to play the outfield and she will be doing a lot of bunting at the plate. Her message to her underclassmen teammates is to go for it and to not be afraid to go for it.

“Don’t be afraid to move on. Like we’re all gonna go through a big step like going to college no matter what. So yeah, just don’t be nervous,” explains Ortiz.

