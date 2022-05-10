Beautiful and warm Election Day; Isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a cooler than normal, but dry Monday, temperatures will be on the increase this Election Day. We will be dealing with isolated storms coming into the area though on Wednesday.

During the morning this Election Day, conditions were perfect across the region and temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and the winds were on the slight breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points were in the 20s and 30s, making us feel very dry here across Greater Nebraska into the Panhandle. This is all influenced by our area of high pressure to the north and west of us and this will continue to move north and east of us through Tuesday.

A nice start to your Election Day (Andre Brooks)

During all the voting Election Day, temperatures will be very mild to warm with temperatures climbing into the low to upper 70s to maybe even a few low 80s across the region. Dry and beautiful conditions do exist across the area Election Day, so people don’t have to worry about bringing any umbrellas and/or rain jackets to the voting polls Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be dropping in the 40s and 50s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Beautiful and warm conditions for Election Day (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, a warm front will be lifting northward and this will cause for our temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to mid 90s, which is way above average to near record levels in some spots. Once we get into Wednesday evening into the overnight hours Wednesday, the area of low pressure will continue to develop a more intense dryline and this will provide us to see some isolated thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side with a Marginal chance(Level 1 out of 5) for portions of the area. Damaging winds of 60 mph and isolated hail are the main threats. Isolated thunderstorms do persist through Thursday however, though these thunderstorms will be below severe limits.

A Marginal chance of severe weather for Wednesday evening into Wednesday night (Andre Brooks)

After this system, drier and more seasonable temperatures will be over the area with another area of high pressure setting up shop here across Greater Nebraska into the Panhandle.

