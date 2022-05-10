Advertisement

MPCC Cowboys and Cowgirls are heading to the College National Finals Rodeo

Mid-Plains Community College
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Four Members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will head to Casper, Wyoming in June to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo. Jacob Haren, Jentri Hurlburt, Barrett Schlieker and Koby Jacobson will all be representing Mid-Plains.

Haren will be competing in both the tie-down event and the team roping event. This will be his first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo. Haren ended the regular rodeo season as the Great Plains Region Reserve champion header as well as the tie-down roping champion.

This will also be the first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo for Hurlburt and Schlieker. Hurlburt currently sits in fourth place in the region for heading while Schlieker sits in fifth place in the region for heeling.

This will be Jacobson’s fourth consecutive trip to the College National Finals Rodeo. Jacobson is currently ranked third in the region for bull riding.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Flatrock Youth Baseball Tournament
Two North Platte Nationals take home hardware at the Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament
Nebraska has earned the No. 2 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face...
Nebraska earns No. 2 seed for Big Ten Softball Tournament
North Platte High School signing day
North Platte Signing Day
Flatrock Youth Baseball Tournament
Flatrock Youth Baseball Tournament