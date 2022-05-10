MPCC Cowboys and Cowgirls are heading to the College National Finals Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Four Members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will head to Casper, Wyoming in June to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo. Jacob Haren, Jentri Hurlburt, Barrett Schlieker and Koby Jacobson will all be representing Mid-Plains.

Haren will be competing in both the tie-down event and the team roping event. This will be his first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo. Haren ended the regular rodeo season as the Great Plains Region Reserve champion header as well as the tie-down roping champion.

This will also be the first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo for Hurlburt and Schlieker. Hurlburt currently sits in fourth place in the region for heading while Schlieker sits in fifth place in the region for heeling.

This will be Jacobson’s fourth consecutive trip to the College National Finals Rodeo. Jacobson is currently ranked third in the region for bull riding.

