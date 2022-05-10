Two North Platte Nationals take home hardware at the Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament
North Platte Nationals
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 34 youth baseball teams traveled to North Platte to compete in the Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament. Two North Platte Nationals teams were able to bring home hard ware from the tournament. The 10U North Platte Nationals were the champions of the 10 year old age division and the 11U North Platte Nationals were the runners up in the 11 year old age division.
Below are the champions and runners up in each age division:
Champions:
12U- Lincoln Expos
11U-Sterling Tigers
10U- North Platte Nationals
9U- Sterling Renegades
Runners Up:
12U- Holdrege Titans
11U- North Platte Nationals
10U- Holdrege Titans
9U- Holdrege Titans
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.