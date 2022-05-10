Advertisement

Two North Platte Nationals take home hardware at the Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament

North Platte Nationals
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 34 youth baseball teams traveled to North Platte to compete in the Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament. Two North Platte Nationals teams were able to bring home hard ware from the tournament. The 10U North Platte Nationals were the champions of the 10 year old age division and the 11U North Platte Nationals were the runners up in the 11 year old age division.

Below are the champions and runners up in each age division:

Champions:

12U- Lincoln Expos

11U-Sterling Tigers

10U- North Platte Nationals

9U- Sterling Renegades

Runners Up:

12U- Holdrege Titans

11U- North Platte Nationals

10U- Holdrege Titans

9U- Holdrege Titans

