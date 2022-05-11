Ava Bredwell named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league.

Bredwell is the first Husker to receive conference Freshman of the Year honors since Ali Viola was named the 1995 Big Eight Freshman of the Year. Bredwell is only the third catcher to be named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year since the award began in 1985. Bredwell also earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

In addition to Bredwell, Nebraska was well represented on the All-Big Ten first and second teams, in addition to the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

Abbie Squier (outfield) and Cam Ybarra (second base) were both named to the All-Big Ten first team. Earning second-team All-Big Ten honors were Mya Felder (first base), Billie Andrews (shortstop) and Olivia Ferrell (pitcher). This marks the first All-Big Ten honor for Squier, Ybarra, Felder and Ferrell while Andrews earned all-conference accolades for the second straight season. Nebraska’s five All-Big Ten selections marked its most since the 2014 Big Ten champion Husker had six players earn All-Big Ten recognition.

Felder, Ybarra and Squier were also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, along with pitcher Courtney Wallace. There were only four Big Ten players who earned a spot on an All-Big Ten team and on the All-Defensive team, and three of those players were from Nebraska (Felder, Ybarra and Squier).With four selections to the All-Defensive team, Nebraska became the first Big Ten team to place four players on the All-Defensive team since the team was created in 2013.

Karlee Seevers rounded out Nebraska’s honorees, as she was announced as the Huskers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship recipient.

After receiving a bye with a second-place regular-season finish, the Huskers are set to play in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m. (CT) against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Penn State and Indiana. The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network and fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

