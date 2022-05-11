Advertisement

Bruns and Jacobson advance to General Election

Legislative District 42
There were three candidates running for seat and two will advance to the November ballot.
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 10, voters cast their ballots for various races including District 42 Legislature. There were three candidates running for the seat, and two advancing to the November ballot. The two candidates advancing are Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson.

“Thank you to all the people throughout the 42 District who put their faith and confidence in me and cast a ballot in my favor,” said Candidate Chris Bruns. “It has been a long road thus far and we have more work to do. We are going to build on this momentum. I would like to give a round of applause to my competitors. They have put on a good race and I look forward to keeping the conversations going to better serve District 42.”

“Well, a huge thank you, I’ve appreciated all of the support I’ve gotten,” said Candidate Mike Jacobson. “I appreciate all of the support I’ve gotten while I was serving in the session itself and then coming back here. It was fun really going out into stores and having people telling me good luck and that they’re supporting me. That’s a great feeling because I wasn’t sure where we’d be through all of this. Like I said this was a very short campaign, and I just feel like when people approach me with encouragement and gratitude it means an awful lot to Julie and me both.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
2022 Primary Election
Cooper leads race for sheriff in Frontier County
2022 May Primary
Mayoral race in Gothenburg
KNOP Weather Story 5-9-2022
Big warmup ahead this week; slight PM storm chance Wed/Thr