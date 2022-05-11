Bruns and Jacobson advance to General Election

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 10, voters cast their ballots for various races including District 42 Legislature. There were three candidates running for the seat, and two advancing to the November ballot. The two candidates advancing are Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson.

“Thank you to all the people throughout the 42 District who put their faith and confidence in me and cast a ballot in my favor,” said Candidate Chris Bruns. “It has been a long road thus far and we have more work to do. We are going to build on this momentum. I would like to give a round of applause to my competitors. They have put on a good race and I look forward to keeping the conversations going to better serve District 42.”

“Well, a huge thank you, I’ve appreciated all of the support I’ve gotten,” said Candidate Mike Jacobson. “I appreciate all of the support I’ve gotten while I was serving in the session itself and then coming back here. It was fun really going out into stores and having people telling me good luck and that they’re supporting me. That’s a great feeling because I wasn’t sure where we’d be through all of this. Like I said this was a very short campaign, and I just feel like when people approach me with encouragement and gratitude it means an awful lot to Julie and me both.”

