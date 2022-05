NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the May primary election in Frontier County, Adam Cooper is the top vote getter with 63% of the vote. He earned 555 of the county’s votes. Doug Schultz is coming in at 20% with 177 total votes. Ruth Soukup finished at 17% with 149 votes.

