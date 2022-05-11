Blood wins Nebraska’s Democratic governor nod

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood has won the Democratic nomination for governor as Republicans worked through a crowded field of candidates, including one running with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Blood defeated Roy Harris, a little-known primary candidate who didn’t actively campaign. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 after serving on the City Council in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb. She will be the underdog in November against the winner of Tuesday’s nine-way Republican primary, a race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years.

