Mayoral race in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The voters have decided who will advance in the city’s mayoral race. With the most votes counted in his favor, Will Rahjes is leading with 624 votes. Kendra Boyd has 249 votes in the primary election. Patrick G. Moore currently tallies 79 votes.

These numbers indicate that Rahjes and Boyd will advance to the general election in November.

