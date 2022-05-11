Advertisement

Mayoral race in Gothenburg

Two advance to general
2022 May Primary
2022 May Primary(Angel Alvarez)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The voters have decided who will advance in the city’s mayoral race. With the most votes counted in his favor, Will Rahjes is leading with 624 votes. Kendra Boyd has 249 votes in the primary election. Patrick G. Moore currently tallies 79 votes.

These numbers indicate that Rahjes and Boyd will advance to the general election in November.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Hadley Barrett’s first pro rodeo announcing job was at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte...
Immortalized in bronze
Best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Sutherland hosts best of the Midwest Track and Field Meet
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

Latest News

Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
2022 Primary Election
Cooper leads race for sheriff in Frontier County
The two candidates that will advance are Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson.
Bruns and Jacobson advance to General Election
KNOP Weather Story 5-9-2022
Big warmup ahead this week; slight PM storm chance Wed/Thr