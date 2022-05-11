Unseasonablly hot with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday; Slight to moderate cooldown Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and dry Tuesday, the warming trend will continue to unseasonably warm categories with a chance of an isolated thunderstorms. Cooler air is expected to come into the day Thursday.

To start the day Wednesday, the area is experiencing partly to mostly cloudy skies with some foggy conditions in the southwest portions of the Panhandle, that has lightened up as of this article. Temperatures Wednesday morning were in the 50s for the most part with winds out of the south and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and dew points in the 50s, making us feel very saturated. This is due to a warm front lifting north and this will continue throughout the rest of Wednesday.

Considerable cloudiness is invading the area Wednesday morning (Andre Brooks)

With the storm system moving towards the north and west, this will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to mid 90s, which is very unseasonably warm for this time of year and the winds continuing to be out of the south and east and those speeds being around 10 to 20 mph. Also with this system, there will be a dryline setup and with this dry line, there is a chance of seeing isolated thunderstorms and some of these storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds of 60 mph and isolated hail. The eastern portions of Greater Nebraska is under a Level 1 out of 5(marginal) chance of severe weather. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will be dropping 50s and 60s, which is mild for the overnight hours, maing us feel like summertime.

Unseasonably hot for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, the cold front will fully push through, but before that happens, portions of Greater Nebraska could still get into the upper 80s to low 90s, but for the majority of the area will see a cooldown for the day Thursday with highs elsewhere in the 70s, which is where we should be this time of year. These highs will continue to persist throughout the weekend.

Cooldown begins for the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.