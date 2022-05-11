Voting deadlines for the November 8 General Election

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The general election is coming up in six months on November 8.

If you missed voting in the primary, you have a lot of time to get ready to vote in November.

Here are some important deadlines:

July 11: First day to request an early ballot

October 21: Last day to register to vote by mail or on-line

October 28: Last day to register to vote in person at your local election office

November 7: Last day for early in-person voting at your local election office

November 8 (General Election day): If you have an early voting ballot, it has to be received by mail or returned in person to your local election office by 8:00 PM

For more information, contact your local county clerk or election commissioner, or check the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.

