Voting deadlines for the November 8 General Election

You have plenty of time to get ready to vote in the November General Election
You have plenty of time to get ready to vote in the November General Election(MGN)
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The general election is coming up in six months on November 8.

If you missed voting in the primary, you have a lot of time to get ready to vote in November.

Here are some important deadlines:

  • July 11: First day to request an early ballot
  • October 21: Last day to register to vote by mail or on-line
  • October 28: Last day to register to vote in person at your local election office
  • November 7: Last day for early in-person voting at your local election office
  • November 8 (General Election day): If you have an early voting ballot, it has to be received by mail or returned in person to your local election office by 8:00 PM

For more information, contact your local county clerk or election commissioner, or check the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.

