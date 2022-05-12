Advertisement

Body found in Polk County lake

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Boaters on Ernst Lake discovered a body in the water Monday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan Fire and Columbus Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

The body was recovered from the lake a short time later. The victim was identified as Kellie Allen who lives in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office is waiting on autopsy results.

