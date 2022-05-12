Divided temperatures for the region Thursday; Conditions even out Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a regionwide “heatwave” Wednesday with mainly dry condtions, the temperatures in the region will be more divided Thursday with these indicies moving toward more equal values Friday.

During the morning Thursday, temperatures are already starting divided with temperatures with these values being in the 50s in the Panhandle and in the 70s and Greater Nebraska. The atmosphere is humid and soupy regionwide and the winds are around 15 to 25 mph and out of the south and east in Greater Nebraska and north and west in the Panhandle. The reason behind this is because an area of low pressure is still bringing the region moisture and the cold front is still on the border of Wyoming/Colorado and Southwest Nebraska and this is the reason why the winds and temperatures are different in both subareas.

Divided temperatures occuring in the region Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday before the cold front moves through Thursday evening, temperatures will remain divided throughout the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s in the Panhandle and in the 80s and 90s in Greater Nebraska with dry and partly cloudy skies with an outside chance of a shower. Once the front fully passes overnight, temperatures will drop in the 40s regionwide and winds will be generally from the north and west about 5 to 15 mph with clearer skies.

Different airmasses for both areas Thursday (Andre Brooks)

With a new area of high pressure moving into the region Friday, temperatures will even out here across Greater Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle with highs in the 70s for the most part. This area of high pressure will be the main weather player through the weekend with dry conditions and seasonable temperatures. Temperatures will be on the increase with the high pressure moving towards the east during early next week with highs in the 80s.

High pressure dominating the atmosphere Friday into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

