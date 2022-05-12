Advertisement

Grand Island Police investigating attempted kidnapping of boy while walking home from school

Police in Grand Island are investigating an attempted abduction from Monday afternoon.
Police in Grand Island are investigating an attempted abduction from Monday afternoon.(KGNS)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are investigating an attempted abduction from Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near 12th and Elm St.

According to Captain Jim Duering with GIPD, a 13-year-old boy had been walking home from Walnut Middle School during the attempted attack.

Duering said the boy noticed a smaller red vehicle parked in the alley way with a man standing nearby. The boy had a strange feeling so he crossed the street to the other side of the road. The man from the vehicle then followed the boy, and after a brief conversation, he grabbed the boys arm and tried pulling him across the street toward the car.

Duering said the boy screamed and was able to pull away from the suspect and ran home to safety.

“The young man made smart decisions and was able to get away from the suspect in a fast manner,” he said.

Police were able to gather video evidence from a neighbors security camera, confirming the altercation had occurred.

Police are looking for a thin Hispanic male in his late teens to mid 20′s, with blue highlights in his hair. They are also looking for a red newer model small vehicle that they believe is associated to the crime.

Police are asking if you saw anything, live in the area and have a home security camera, or know of anyone matching these descriptions to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
The two candidates that will advance are Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson.
Bruns and Jacobson advance to General Election
2022 Primary Election
Cooper leads race for sheriff in Frontier County
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Saint Pats hired new Co- Athletic Directors
Saint Pats hires new Co-Athletic Directors

Latest News

Different airmasses for both areas Thursday
Divided temperatures for the region Thursday; Conditions even out Friday
KNOP WiM 5/11
Sunny, hot and windy weather week
You have plenty of time to get ready to vote in the November General Election
Voting deadlines for the November 8 General Election
Community Connections SAPS coalition pushes for action, conversation on National Fentanyl...
Opioid overdoses not just a national problem