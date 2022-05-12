Neely signs to play Volleyball at Peru State

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two seasons with the Knights Broken Bow native Madison Neely is headed to Peru State College to continue her Volleyball career. During her second season at NPCC Neely had 124 kills, 47 service aces, 80 blocks, and 105 digs. Neely also finished her Sophomore season ranked second in the region for service aces per set where she averaged .38 and third in the region for blocks per set where she averaged seven.

Neely chose Peru State after going on a visit to the school where she got a chance to meet with the coaching staff and the team. Neely liked the idea of the program having new coaches and the restructuring that was happening within the program.

They got rid of their old coach and their new coach is really trying to emphasize new stuff and I just thought it would be a good start for me,” says Neely.

Neely enjoyed her time as a Knight and says one of the highlights of her career was going to the National Tournament during her freshman season and all the other games that lead up to getting to that point.

The legacy that Neely hopes to leave on the program is to get out of your comfort zone and try new things. This is a lesson that she learned during her time at NPCC and she will be taking it with her as she heads to Peru State.

“Just to be open to new things and don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone. Because you just can’t learn as much stuff if you don’t do that,” says Neely.

During her time at Peru State Neely will be studying Radiography.

