Saint Pats hires new Co-Athletic Directors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As another school year wraps up, North Platte Catholic Schools is planning for the years ahead. NPCS has named Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs as Co-Athletic Directors for Saint Pats High School.

Prior to being name Co-Athletic Directors for the Irish both were employed by the school.

In 2007, Brathwait was a student teacher at Saint Pats where he also began serving as an assistant football coach. After his time as a student teacher at Saint Pats he was hired by North Platte Public Schools where he taught Elementary PE for three school years. Brathwait made his way back to Saint Pats where he’s been ever since. Brathwait’s current position teaching Sophomore English, 7-12 Health, Physical Education and Weightlifting. He currently still serves as an assistant football coach and was apart of pioneering the Maxwell/Saint Pats Co-op Baseball Team that he also helps coach. From 2009 to 2021 Brathwait served as the Assistant Girl’s Basketball Coach and was also the Head Coach of the Boy’s Track Team from 2010-2020.

Maddy Krebs who was also named Co-Athletic Director is a Saint Pats graduate herself. Krebs taught 2nd and 3rd grade for North Platte Catholic Schools for five years. Krebs now hold a position in the Activities Department at Saint Pats High School and has been the Head Volleyball Coach since 2020.

