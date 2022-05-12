Severe storms move quickly, leaving damage

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Damage is already being reported following severe thunderstorms that moved across the area through Nebraska, with more expected to develop Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, a 15x15 horse barn on the west side of Burwell was blown over. There were 25 trees uprooted and the roof was blown off of the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

The NWS-Hastings said they have received several wind damage reports, including a report of wind gusts of 80 MPH and widespread tree damage in Arcadia.

Take a look at these photos shared by NWS-Hastings.

As the photo above shows, Lexington is also seeing damage including split trees, power lines down and more. Lexington was included in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued at 1:23 p.m. It was the first warning issued in the state on Thursday.

The Nebraska Public Power District is reporting multiple outages in towns across the area including Lexington, Ashton and O’Neill. Crews are now out responding to some of the outages.

VIEW NPPD’S OUTAGE MAP HERE

To report an outage for NPPD, call 1-877-ASK-NPPD or go online at nppd.com/outages. You can also download the mobile outage app. Search “NPPD On The Go!” in your app store.

Southern Public Power said a little after 3 p.m. that customers in Chapman and the surrounding rural area was without power. There were also other areas with individual outages. To report an outage for SPPD, call 800-579-3019.

The weather has also led to some changes for events.

Kearney Catholic’s Athletic Director said that Girls Tennis against Gothenburg is being moved due to weather. It will now take place in the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on UNK’s campus. It opened earlier this week.

If you have photos or video of damage, when it is safe, feel free to share HERE.

