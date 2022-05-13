Advertisement

CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens

On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a...
On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a school employee.(10/11 NOW)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested, it was announced Friday.

On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a school employee.

According to officer Bret Strecker, the arrest was as a result of an investigation regarding allegations that Kratochvil sent explicit photos and videos via social media.

The reported victims were a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

As of Friday morning, Kratochvil was still listed on the Columbus Public Schools’ website as a paraeducator.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victim was identified as Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park Elementary School...
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow
A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic.
At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident
Steel building destroyed on east side of Clay Center.
Severe storms move quickly, leaving damage and power outages
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Turbulence during a landing Thursday at the Grand Island airport caused injury to one passenger
Passenger injured during flight into GI airport
The Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run aims to raise awareness and understanding of mental health.
Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run Walk set for Saturday
Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run/Walk
The homicide victim was identified as Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park Elementary School...
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow