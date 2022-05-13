Advertisement

Dry and calm conditions Friday into Sunday with seasonable temperatures

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stronger than expected winds and dust stormy Thursday, conditions are expected to be calmer and quieter Friday into Sunday.

During the morning Friday, conditions were tranquil and very pleasant with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a slight breeze with winds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points are in the 20s to 30s. The reason why we are seeing this sudden change of conditions is because we are dealing with an area of high pressure and this will keep things quiet Friday with temperatures climbing where we should be this time of year, in the mid to upper 70s with an isolated low 80. Winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. Overnight, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s to low 50s with clear conditions for any overnight plans.

Quiet conditions this Friday morning
Quiet conditions this Friday morning(Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday into Sunday, our conditions will remain pleasant and calm with temperatures remaining where we should be this time of year with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s with this area of high pressure moving towards the east very slowly, keeping conditions very seasonable. Once we get into early to mid next week, the area of high pressure will be movign towards the east and this will allow for more moist and wamrer conditions. Our next storm chances will be during the day Tuesday into Wednesday.

Calm and beautiful conditions this weekend
Calm and beautiful conditions this weekend(Andre Brooks)

