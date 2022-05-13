Advertisement

At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident

A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic.
A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic.
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

