Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension

Nebraska Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love next to Head Coach Amy Williams.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love next to Head Coach Amy Williams.(10/11)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a paid suspension, Nebraska Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love announced his resignation Friday.

Coach Love was suspended February 19. The Husker program never released the reason for the suspension, just said it was a personnel matter. Starting guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team’s roster at the same time of the suspension.

On Friday, Coach Love announced on twitter that he would be leaving the Husker program.

This was Coach Love’s sixth season at Nebraska and his first as Nebraska’s Associate Head Coach.

