North Platte sends 17 Athletes to the State Track and Field Meet

North Platte Track and Field
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the District A-3 Track and Field Meet at Gretna High School, North Platte qualified 17 athletes for the State Track and Field Meet. On the boy’s side there were 14 athletes that qualified one of which qualified as a wildcard. On the girl’s side the Dawgs had 3 athletes qualify. Below are the athletes that qualified for each event.

Boy’s Shot Put:

Nic Davis: 55′7.25

Boy’s Discus:

Nic Davis: 174′1

Boy’s Long Jump:

Kolten Tilford: 21′9.75

Donte Koif: 21′.25

Boy’s Pole Vault:

Jack Oettinger: 14′0

Layton Moss: 13′0

Boy’s 4x800 Relay: 8:14:24 (Quade Lowe, Rian Teets, Keanan Castillo, Evan Caudy)

Boy’s 4x100 Relay: 42.47 (Joseph Vak, Kolten Tilford, Donte Koif, Vince Genatone)

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles:

Caden Joneson: 15.16

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles:

Carson LaChapelle: 41.96

Boy’s 100 Meter:

Vince Genatone: 10.50

Boy’s 1600 Meter:

Evan Caudy: 4:27:86

Girl’s Triple Jump:

Carly Purdy: 35′0.5

Girl’s Long Jump:

Carly Purdy: 16′10.5

Girl’s Pole Vault:

Kylee Tilford: 9′8

Girl’s 3200 Meter:

12:06:70

