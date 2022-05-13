NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45, was located deceased inside her home in the 800 block of N. 13th Street in Broken Bow.

Investigators developed a suspect, identified as Ryan Miller, 47, who was the ex-husband of Angie Miller. Investigators learned of a location near Anselmo where Ryan Miller often went. At approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers located Miller in a pasture at that location near Anselmo. Miller was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8270.

Angie is a school counselor at North Park Elementary School in Broken Bow. She graduated from Broken Bow Public School and got her degree at University of Nebraska Kearney. She leaves behind three children.

