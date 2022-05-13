Passenger injured during rough landing at GI airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a rough landing Thursday night at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.

Executive Director Mike Olson said that a flight coming in from Dallas ran into turbulence during a landing around 11:30 p.m.. He said one person was injured when a first aid kit shook loose and fell. Olson said the passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olson said there was no other damage to the plane.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.