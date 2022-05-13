Advertisement

Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run Walk set for Saturday

The 2nd Annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run/Walk\ is Saturday, May 14 at Cody Park.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Registration is open for the Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run. The race is in its second year and aims to raise awareness and understanding of mental health.

The run is Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Cody Park in North Platte. Participants may choose between a 2-mile or 5-mile distance and run it virtually.

People may register at PlatteRiverFitness.com.

Proceeds will be donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation for the development and improvement of state park trails.

The run also focuses on how walking and running are effective tools for mental and emotional wellness which are vital to addressing mental health and suicide prevention.

“I think it really speaks to the message that mental health matters, physical activity helps and sometimes helps better than anything else and that we are all part of the human family,” said race director Trudy Merritt. “We can come together out on runs or walks as part of that human family and get to tell a story about a wonderful family and their son through our event.”

The run is organized by the Platte River Fitness Series and the West Central District Health Department.

