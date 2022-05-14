Friday Nigh Sports Hero: Hayley Miles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Pats Track and Field Athlete Hayley Miles looks to bring home some hardware from the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha. This will be Mile’s second trip to the State Track and Field Meet, she previously attended during her Junior Year. During Mile’s first trip to State Track she competed in the 100, long jump and triple jump. This year her goal was to qualify in all her events and she did just that. Miles competes in the 100, 4x100, long jump and triple jump.

After losing her entire Sophomore Season to covid, Miles wasn’t sure how she would preform coming back her Junior Year. But her Junior Year came and she picked up without missing a beat as she continued to continue to improve. During her Senior Season Miles has set many new PR’s, but that’s not all she’s done. Miles just began competing in the long jump last season and this season has already broken the school record.

“This season has been pretty awesome. I’ve P-R in most of my events and got a chance to keep on working on it. Triple jump I’ve PR and long jump I started doing Long Jump some last year, but it wasn’t one of my main events I was definitely more of a triple jumper. And then, this year I did the long jump and I broke our school record so that was pretty exciting,” explains Miles.

One of Mile’s favorite parts of being apart of the Track and Field Team at Saint Pats is being around her coaches and her teammates.

“If it wasn’t fun and there wasn’t an awesome environment to be around and fun people to compete with and work with and get better then it would’nt be near as awesome as it is,” says Miles.

Miles will wrap up her time competing for the Irish at the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha, and after she’s wraps up her time with the Irish she hopes to leave this legacy.

“I just wanna leave a legacy of showing the importance of hardwork, teammates, being a good teammate, putting in the effort at practice and just choosing to do your best work so you can become the best athlete that you can be. I guess that I just wanna leave that kinda of tone and atmosphere for everybody else,” explains Miles.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.