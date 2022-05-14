Advertisement

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in April

(KOLNKGIN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska collected more tax revenue than projected in April and is still well ahead of expectations for the current fiscal year. The state Department of Revenue reported net April tax receipts of $939 million, which is 66.7% above the official state forecast of $563 million.

The numbers are often higher in April as taxpayers file their returns. Net sales-and-use taxes were slightly below the forecast, while net individual and corporate incomes taxes and net miscellaneous taxes all came in higher than predicted.

Nebraska has collected $5.153 billion in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30. That’s 11.1% above the official forecast of $4.637 billion.

