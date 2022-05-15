Fill the Boot Fundraiser raises money for local fire departments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Many people gathered to raise money and support for local rural fire departments on Saturday. The Fill the Boot Fundraiser brought out representatives from Farnam, Wallace and Hershey Fire Departments, along with members of the community of all ages.

The event featured free-will donation root beer floats, live music, karaoke, games, silent auctions and more. Five names were drawn at the end of the event and split 100% of the proceeds from the free will donations to be used as they see fit at their respective departments.

”They save people and get to use cool equipment,” said Cisco Mata, an aspiring firefighter.

