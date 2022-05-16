Advertisement

BNSF tweaks attendance rules but unions still complain

FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill.
FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. BNSF railroad is tweaking its strict new attendance policy, but the unions that have challenged the rules that took effect in February say the changes don't go far enough. The railroad told employees that starting next month it will make several small changes in the formula it uses to determine whether workers are missing too many shifts, but unions say the rules still do too much to encourage workers to show up when they are sick or fatigued and they have contributed to more than 700 employees leaving the railroad at a time when BNSF is struggling to hire. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)(Shafkat Anowar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad is tweaking its strict new attendance policy. But unions that have challenged the rules that took effect in February say the changes don’t go far enough.

The railroad told employees that starting next month it will make several small changes in the formula it uses to determine whether workers are missing too many shifts.

The unions say the rules still do too much to encourage workers to show up when they are sick or fatigued. They say the rules have contributed to more than 700 employees leaving the railroad at a time when BNSF is struggling to hire.

