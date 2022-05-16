Advertisement

One in critical condition after crash near Waverly

(Ryan Valenta)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said one person is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 6 near Waverly Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement on scene, one person suffered critical injuries when a vehicle and a semi collided. NSP says the semi was heading westbound and a car eastbound on Highway 6 near I-80 before the two crashed.

According to a witness, a LifeFlight helicopter was in the area before taking off towards Lincoln.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

correction: A previous version of this story said that a 16-year-old was killed in the accident. 1011 NOW has since learned updated information that is not the case.

