Warm and mostly sunny Monday with isolated thunderstorms overnight Monday; Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a seasonable and beautiful weekend, we will continue with these climatogical temperatures with mostly sunny conditions Monday, but things change overnight Monday with a isolated thunderstorms arriving across the area, with severe storms possible Tuesday.

During the morning Monday, temperatures were where we should be this time of year during the morning time with indicies in the 40s to 50s with winds out of the south and east with speeds of 5 to 15 mph and dew points near saturation. Also, the region were dealing with clear conditions with hardly a cloud in the sky. The reason why we are seeing this is because an area of high pressure is to our south and east, making the air feel soupy and warm.

Clear to mostly clear conditions to start our Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, our temperatures will continue to increase with highs apporaching the mid to upper 80s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and the winds will increase slightly, but remaining out of the south and east with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. During the evening into the overnight hours, the clouds increase and we could see a chance of isolated thunderstorms invading the area. Lows overnight will dip down into the 50s and 60s with the southeast flow continuing.

Warm conditions continue for our Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, the area will start feeling the influence of our storm system that is currently in the Rocky Mountains, and with the moisture ahead of it and the shear in the upper levels and enough mid level laspe rates, this could allow for us to see some strong to severe storms with a Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather for our area. Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, hail the size of quarters and isolated tornado or two is also possible. Highs ahead of this front will climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s with winds shiftign from the south and east to the north and west later on during the day Tuesday.

A Marginal to slight chance of severe weather for our area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday, but during the evening Thursday into Friday morning, our area will be dealing with a strong storm system, which will drop temperatures about 30 degrees from Thursday to Friday. This system will continued to be moniotred over the next few days.

