Advertisement

WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was injured but the incident affected traffic for several hours Sunday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - An Amazon semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames along westbound Interstate 80 affected traffic near Greenwood for several hours Sunday night.

Ashland Fire and Rescue shared this photo of an Amazon trailer that caught fire on westbound...
Ashland Fire and Rescue shared this photo of an Amazon trailer that caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 on Sunday night, May 15, 2022.(Ashland Fire and Rescue)

Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were called to mile marker 422, near Greenwood, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The incident tied up I-80 traffic until the scene was cleared at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Ashland Fire and Rescue said its crews, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, and Murdock Fire all assisted with the incident. NSP also reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was not yet known, though authorities said it wasn’t the result of a crash.

Managing editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic.
At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident
When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook...
John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach
The homicide victim was identified as Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park Elementary School...
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says

Latest News

Gov. Pete Ricketts (File Photo)
SCOTUS abortion ruling could spur special session, Ricketts says in CNN interview
A Marginal to slight chance of severe weather for our area Tuesday
Warm and mostly sunny Monday with isolated thunderstorms overnight Monday; Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
KNOP Blood Moon
Wet windy week will start tomorrow, clear for tonight’s Blood Moon