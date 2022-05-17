Boy’s District D-4 Golf Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - River’s Edge Golf Course hosted the D-4 Boy’s District Golf Tournament. Teams competing in the field were; Saint Pats, Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Cambridge, Hi-Line, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Overton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Southern Valley and South West.

The top three team finishers were Saint Pats in first with a team total of 354, Overton in second with a team total of 370 and Southern Valley in third with a team total of 416.

The following were the top ten individual winners:

1.) Connor Hasenauer (Saint Pats): 78

2.) Teegan Sonneman (Saint Pats): 79

3.) Kaden Lux (Overton): 87

4.) Cole Kramer (Sandhills Valley): 87

5.) Colbi Smith (South Loup): 89

6.) Ander Wasenius (Arapahoe): 90

7.) Matthew Henderson (Southern Valley): 91

8.) Braden Fleischman (Overton): 93

9.) Connor Shively (Overton): 95

10.) Alexander Banzhaf (Overton): 95

The following three players all qualified individually for the State Tournament: Cole Kramer (Sandhills Valley), Colbi Smith (South Loup) and Preston Blackmore (Arapahoe.)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.