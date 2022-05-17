Class A-3 District Golf Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lake Maloney Golf Course was the host of the A-3 District Golf Tournament. The schools competing in the tournament were; North Platte, Creighton Preparatory School, Gretna, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North and Omaha South. The top three schools continue on to the State Tournament.

The top three team finishers for the tournament were Creighton Preparatory in first with a team score of 306, Gretna in second with a team score of 322 and Millard North in third with a team score of 336.

There were two individual qualifiers:

Matthew Barktek: 79 (Lincoln Pius X)

Carson Kildow: 83 (Lincoln North Star)

North Platte finished as a team in fifth place. Here is how the Bulldogs finished up individually:

Jesse Mauch: 43/41 84

Rylan Perry: 48/45 93

Elliott Longmore: 52/48 100

Cayden Rombach: 54/56 110

River Johnston: 44/45 89

