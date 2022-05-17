Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. a SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Street.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 8th and Jeffers
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
After an internal investigation, the Lincoln County Commissioners are making sure the new...
Internal investigation into Veteran Service Committee

Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Man arrested in Dallas shooting had Asian-focused delusions, affidavit says
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race
Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage