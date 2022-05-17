Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 8th and Jeffers

By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. an SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Streets. According to responding officers, a middle-aged male attempted to cross the street when the vehicle struck him. Reports said the man stopped walking while in the middle of the street.

The accident closed one lane of traffic on the viaduct and rerouted traffic heading southbound.

The victim was treated for pain and minor injuries at the scene, and then was transported to the hospital.

According to NPPD Officer Freeze, there were no citations given to the driver. Police advise other drivers to stay alert for pedestrians.

