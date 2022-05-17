Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday; Calming down Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After isolated severe storms moved through portions of the area Monday, the trend continues Tuesday and could be a little more widespread than on Monday. Conditions will improve however on Wednesday.

During the morning Tuesday, the weather was soupy and mild with temperatures in the 40s to the 60s with mostly cloudy to even some light to moderate rain showers and little embedded thunder near Broken Bow. Winds were relatively breezy with wind speeds of around 5 to 15 mph and this will continue to being the theme the rest of Tuesday morning.

Cloudy conditions with some light to moderate showers near Broken Bow (Andre Brooks)

The main theme for our weather Tuesday will be strong to severe storms in the afternoon to evening hours with a cold front and weak disturbance moving through and with enough moisture, lift in the atmosphere and good upper level winds, this could provide us with a chance of some thunderstorms and some of which could be on the strong to severe side. A Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather for majority of Greater Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle. Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph and hail of quarter sized are the main threat with ioslated tornadoes possible too.

A marginal to slight chance of severe weather for the region Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Before these storms move through, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to upper 80s with winds remaining around 5 to 15 mph and gusts upwards to 25 mph. The timing of the severe weather starts around 4 p.m. CDT and the peak timing for the severe weather will be between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CDT, with all severe weather ending by 10 p.m. CDT. After the storms, the clouds will clear out overnight and temperatures will be dropping into the 40s and 50s. During the day Wednesday, condtions will improve with temperatures remaining in the 80s for highs.

The timing of the severe weather will be in the afternoon to evening hours Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday, temperatures will be warm to slightly above average ahead of our next front with those highs approaching the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny condtions. Overnight Thursday into Friday, a strong cold front will be movign through dropping temperatures 30 to 40 degrees from Thursday with isolated light showers.

