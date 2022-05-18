Advertisement

Assistance available for Nebraska farmers and ranchers impacted by Wildfire

Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.(NSP)
By Joanna Pope
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has funding available to assist agricultural producers whose land was impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until June 30 to apply.

Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding is available to help producers plan and implement conservation practices on farms and ranches impacted by natural disasters. EQIP funding is available to assist in this wildfire recovery effort by planting cover crops on impacted cropland and to defer grazing on rangeland.

“Numerous fires have impacted farmers and ranchers across Nebraska over the past several weeks leaving ground vulnerable to erosion,” said Rob Lawson, state conservationist for NRCS. “We can assist landowners with installing conservation practices to help prevent any further damage to their agricultural land and aid in the recovery of rangeland productivity and soil health.”

“NRCS can help with recovery efforts,” Lawson said. “Our staff works one-on-one with landowners to assess the damage and develop approaches that lead to an effective recovery of the land.”

The application signup for this wildfire assistance is happening now and will run through June 30, 2022. Applications will be assessed, and even though some lands may be eligible for assistance, it is not guaranteed that all acres will receive financial assistance due to limited funding.

Interested landowners and operators should contact their local NRCS office in the USDA Service Center for applications and more information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey
On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. a SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Street.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 8th and Jeffers
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
D-8 District Track and Field Highlights
State Track and Field Qualifiers
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego

Latest News

Big changes ahead for the region over the next few days
Sunny with seasonable condtions Wednesday; Big changes ahead Thursday into Friday
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey
Espresso Shop soft opening
Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics