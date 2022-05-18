Espresso Shop holds soft opening

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A hot spot in downtown North Platte is brewing something for its patrons. The Espresso Shop unveiled its new location at the corner of 4th and Chestnut Tuesday.

Owners Brandon Raby and Kristine Henningsen held a soft opening to the public with coffee and pastries. They’ve been remodeling their new location since February with the hope of growing their customer base.

“I’d say with me and Kristine’s approach, it really made us come together even tighter and work together on this process and seeing our vision just come together and be more creative and think about what can we do for our community to be a really nice, pleasing atmosphere where people feel welcome and is inviting, comfortable, and not pretentious, it’s just a really cool atmosphere for most all demographics,” Raby said.

The Espresso Shop served around 300 people. Raby plans to return to their full menu by the end of the week or next week.

