Advertisement

Espresso Shop holds soft opening

Espresso Shop holds soft opening Tuesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A hot spot in downtown North Platte is brewing something for its patrons. The Espresso Shop unveiled its new location at the corner of 4th and Chestnut Tuesday.

Owners Brandon Raby and Kristine Henningsen held a soft opening to the public with coffee and pastries. They’ve been remodeling their new location since February with the hope of growing their customer base.

“I’d say with me and Kristine’s approach, it really made us come together even tighter and work together on this process and seeing our vision just come together and be more creative and think about what can we do for our community to be a really nice, pleasing atmosphere where people feel welcome and is inviting, comfortable, and not pretentious, it’s just a really cool atmosphere for most all demographics,” Raby said.

The Espresso Shop served around 300 people. Raby plans to return to their full menu by the end of the week or next week.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. a SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Street.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 8th and Jeffers
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
After an internal investigation, the Lincoln County Commissioners are making sure the new...
Internal investigation into Veteran Service Committee

Latest News

Espresso Shop soft opening
Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics
Wellness Alliance Rec Center proposal
Wellness Alliance Rec Center proposal
The Wellness Alliance presented their proposal to update and expand the Rec Center to the North...
Wellness Alliance presents Rec Center proposal