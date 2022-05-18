Advertisement

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - May 9th through the 18th is the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska. It brings together local law enforcement, special olympics Nebraska athletes, supporters and volunteers to run the SONE “flame of hope” through their communities

It raises money and awareness for SONE and the organization’s 6000 athletes who have an intellectual disability.

“We used to run from Maxwell to North Platte and what we are finding is there wasn’t as much awareness being brought running just on Highway 30,” said West Central Regional Director Nathan Veal. “It was always great meeting here at Cody Park and meeting with the athletes and their families and having an hour or so of fellowship and get to know each other, but with this we are trying to get the communities more involvement and trying to spread more awareness.”

The Special Olympics Nebraska Opening Ceremonies will be held at the DJ Sokol auditorium in OMAHA at 7:00p.m. All runners are asked to please come and run the torch into Opening Ceremonies. It estimated that the torch will enter the auditorium around 8:00p.m.

