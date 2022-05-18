North Platte to hold community cleanup days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful wants to encourage a cleaner community by holding cleanup days for households in North Platte May 27 - June 6. Roll-off dumpsters will be placed throughout the City and items will be able to be disposed in the dumpsters free of charge. The bins are offered for in-town residential customers and are not available for any commercial or business use.

The purpose for the cleanup is to assist residents in maintaining their properties. The dumpsters will be able to hold furniture, small appliances, and any other junk items citizens want to dispose of. Items prohibited include: commercial building supplies, tree limbs or grass clippings, hazardous materials, asbestos, tires, concrete, electronics or refrigerated appliances. Each bin will be monitored and violators will be charged. The City is asking that only households participate (no commercial business) and that people not dump on the ground outside of the dumpsters. They will be collecting them daily as needed.

You can find a dumpster near you at: Centennial Park - southeast parking lot; Gary’s Super Foods on 4th Street - west of the parking lot; Parkade Plaza - west end of the old Alco Building; Salvation Army parking lot - 1020 North Adams Ave; City of North Platte Public Service Building - 1402 North Jeffers - north end of the parking lot.

The dumpsters will be in service beginning the morning of May 27th and will be picked up the morning of June 6th. If the dumpster is not present, it is being dumped and will be returned as quickly as possible.

Residential tree limbs and other yard waste can be disposed of at the North Platte Transfer Station free of charge Monday - Saturday 7AM - 4PM. Hazardous waste is accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility located at 1308 North Sycamore the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month from 7 AM - 1PM. Electronics can be recycled at ABC Recycling for a per pound fee Monday- Friday from 8 AM - 5PM. Tires are accepted at the North Platte Transfer Station for a fee.

