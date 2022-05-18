Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. a SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Street.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 8th and Jeffers
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
After an internal investigation, the Lincoln County Commissioners are making sure the new...
Internal investigation into Veteran Service Committee

Latest News

Espresso Shop holds soft opening at new location Tuesday.
Espresso Shop holds soft opening
May 9th through the 18th is the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska.
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-17-2022
A few chances for evening t-storms; warm air through Thursday
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey