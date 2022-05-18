State Track and Field Championships begin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Athletes in Class A&B schools compete Wednesday and Thursday and Class C&D schools compete Friday and Saturday.
News 2′s Lindsey Bonner will have highlights tonight on NBC Nebraska News 2 at 6 and 10. Follow @LindseyBnews2 on Twitter for updates on area athletes throughout the day.
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.