Advertisement

State Track and Field Championships begin

The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.(Kevin Sjuts)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Athletes in Class A&B schools compete Wednesday and Thursday and Class C&D schools compete Friday and Saturday.

News 2′s Lindsey Bonner will have highlights tonight on NBC Nebraska News 2 at 6 and 10. Follow @LindseyBnews2 on Twitter for updates on area athletes throughout the day.

State Track
Fan Guide
May 18-19 Class A&B Live Results
May 20-21 Class C&D Live Results

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey
On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. a SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Street.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 8th and Jeffers
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
D-8 District Track and Field Highlights
State Track and Field Qualifiers
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Donte Koif
Friday Night Sports Hero: Donte Koif
Friday Night Sports Hero: Donte Koif
Friday Night Sports Hero: Donte Koif
D-8 District Track and Field Highlights
State Track and Field Qualifiers
The 10th-annual Nebraska Football Road Race is scheduled for Sunday, July 17 in Lincoln
Registration open for Nebraska Football Road Race