Sunny with seasonable condtions Wednesday; Big changes ahead Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After some storms moved through the area Tuesday, conditions will dramatically improve for Wednesday with seasonable temperatures, but big changes are ahead for the day Thursday into Friday.

During the morning Wednesday, temperatures were where we should be this time of year with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and winds were relatively light with speeds around calm to 5 to 10 mph. Conditions were clear to mostly clear as well. Dew points were saturated, but recently starting to drop as the area of high pressure to our south and west continues to build in.

Mild conditions to start the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, as our arwea of high pressure continues to move towards the east, this will allow for our temperatures to climb into the upper 70s to upper 80s with dry conditions and a light breeze will be in the air as well. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will be dropping to where we should be overnight with those indicies in the 50s with clear to mostly clear conditions.

Seasonable conditions throughout the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Big changes ahead Thursday with temperatures firstly climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions to start and then overcast conditions in the early evening hours. Then our new storm system will be moving through and the Panhandle will be seing an increase in shower chances early evening into the overnight hours and then spread towards the east towards Greater Nebraska overnight Thursday into Friday. On Friday, temperatures will be dropping to below average and decreasing about 30 to 40 degrees lower than on Thursday. Shower chances persist Friday with a chance of seeing some embedded thunderstorms. No storms are expected to be severe at this time.

Big changes ahead for the region over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.